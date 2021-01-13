Attempted murder suspects arrested by U.S. Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested by the U.S. Marshals for attempted first-degree murder for unrelated crimes.
On April 25, 2020, a woman was stabbed multiple times at a home on Gaiter Park near Third Street. Months later on December 10, an arrest warrant was issued of Lecarlos Spearman for the stabbing.
On November 29, 2020, a man was shot near the intersection of I-240 and Poplar Avenue. An arrest warrant was issued for Anton Dyer in connection to the case on January 5, 2021. In addition to attempted first-degree murder, Dyer’s warrant also had a charge of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Dyer was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals on January 12 to a home on Pershing in North Memphis. He was taken into custody without incident.
Later that day, Spearman was tracked down at an apartment on Tilman near Sam Cooper Blvd. He was also taken into custody without incident.
