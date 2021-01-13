Best Life: Don’t fall victim to decision fatigue

When your brain is overloaded by decision making, it looks for shortcuts. One shortcut is to become reckless and act impulsively. The other is to avoid any choice and resist any change, and the worst part … you might not even realize it’s happening. “They might not know it’s decision fatigue. So they might notice that they’re clenching their jaw at night or that they can’t sleep,” said Humiston, MSW, LCSW.