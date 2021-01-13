Best Life: The right way to run

Instead follow the ten percent rule, where you increase your mileage no more than ten percent each week. Also choosing shoes for style over fit and comfort can damage your feet. Eighty-five percent of people are wearing the wrong running shoe size, causing blackened toenails and an increased risk for ankle and knee injuries. Make sure your big toe is at least half an inch from the front of the shoe. You may want to go up a size or two from casual shoes to get a proper fit. And most importantly hydrate, before, during, and after running. Proper hydration now means a better workout tomorrow.