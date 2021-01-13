Concerns arise as residents await second vaccine doses in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department said it’s working to set up a separate vaccination site for those needing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many people have reached out to WMC with concerns about getting the second dose on time.
“We want people to rest assured we have not forgotten about them and they will get the second dose,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manoj Jain.
Only a small majority of those vaccinated in Tennessee have already received the second dose. In Shelby County, only 0.7% of the population has gotten both vaccines.
As the weeks go on, and news about full appointment slots and dwindling allocations continue, some citizens have voiced concerns about the limited information they have about getting their second dose.
“That whole process is in the planning right now. The health department is working toward all of that,” said Jain.
Jain sits on the city-county joint COVID-19 task force. He said the health department will be reaching out to those waiting for the second dose.
In an email, a spokesperson from the SCHD said it’s working to set up a separate site for those receiving the second doses. It went on to say, “The health department will let them know where, when and how they can get their second dose.”
Jain said the FDA has guidance on how long you can go between doses.
“There could be a gap of 42 days between doses according to the FDA regulations,” said Jain. “Scientifically we know even if the gap is longer there shouldn’t be very many problems.”
This week the Trump Administration released vaccines originally held back for second doses to be used in the first round. Jain said the more people are vaccinated even with just the first dose the more it can bring community transmission down.
