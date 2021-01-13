2 facing hundreds of charges for Shelby County car burglaries

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a problem we’ve heard about from many of you in recent weeks, car after car being burglarized outside businesses while employees are inside hard at work.
Memphis police charged two men accusing them of breaking into at least 250 vehicles. It happened over a period of days in the parking lots of businesses.
“That’s messed up,” said Memphian Murray Eggleston.
Eggleston is shocked to hear that two 21-year-old men, Marcel Wicks and Dandrius Fleming, are charged with breaking into more than 250 vehicles, even taking off with a few of them.
The thefts began on Christmas Eve and seemed to end on Jan. 11.
The accused thieves targeted parking lots at several businesses, many of them in industrial areas but also the parking lots of two hotels.
Police say Wicks told investigators that Fleming was with him during all of the burglaries and vandalism of the vehicles.
Police estimate the duo got away with $30,000 worth of items from the vehicles.
Most of the businesses had fenced in areas and security cameras.
At one business, a police affidavit indicates the crooks got $1,200 from one car, reportedly cash from a paycheck and 1,206 from another vehicle.
One victim, police say, tried to get a license plate number from the suspects’ car but the man said the individuals pointed a gun at him.
“I don’t leave nothing in my car especially in Memphis, they going to take it and if you leave your doors open, they going to take it,” said another Memphis resident we spoke to.
Police warn drivers to never leave anything of value in your car that you don’t want stolen.
Wicks was booked into jail and Fleming had a $50,000 bond.
