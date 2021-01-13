Justin Timberlake to perform during Biden inauguration special

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Joe Biden takes the oath of office next week, the Mid-South’s own Justin Timberlake will help mark the occasion.
Timberlake will perform a new song called “Better Days.” He tweeted about the upcoming performance Wednesday, saying he’s honored to perform at Biden’s inauguration.
“This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future,” he writes.
Timberlake was on NBC’s “Today” Wednesday morning discussing his new film, “Palmer,” and spoke about the opportunity.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “There’s a song that I wrote with a new artist who was just nominated for a Grammy, Ant Clemons, and we wrote a song called ‘Better Days.’ We’re going to be performing it at the inauguration. So incredibly excited. What an honor.”
The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced a 90-minute special hosted by Tom Hanks called “Celebrating America” that will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”
In addition to Timberlake, expect performances from Jon Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato.
Watch “Celebrating America” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 on NBC.
