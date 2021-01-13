Kevin Steele heading to Tennessee as assistant football coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ESPN is reporting Auburn defensive coordinator, Kevin Steele, has agreed to join the football staff at Tennessee.
Steele spent the past five seasons at Auburn, but was not retained by new Tigers head coach, Bryan Harsin, who hired former Vandy coach Derek Mason to be Auburn’s D.C.
Steele, who played and coached under Johnny Majors at Tennessee, was a finalist for the Vols Head Coaching Job when UT hired Jeremy Pruitt in 2018. The pair were both assistants under Nick Saban at Alabama.
