Man accused of killing Memphis mother of 5 in police custody
Timmie Cooperwood (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 4:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Memphis mother of five back in October is now in custody.

When officers arrived at the scene on Prospect Street in South Memphis the woman was found suffering gunshot wounds; she later died.

Police say 42-year-old Timmie A. Cooperwood shot 33-year-old Shandka Harvell multiple times during a domestic dispute. Warrants for Cooperwood’s arrest were issued days later.

Cooperwood is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, stalking and burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

His bond is set at $35,000.

