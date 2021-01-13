Man accused of killing Memphis mother of 5 in police custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Memphis mother of five back in October is now in custody.
When officers arrived at the scene on Prospect Street in South Memphis the woman was found suffering gunshot wounds; she later died.
Police say 42-year-old Timmie A. Cooperwood shot 33-year-old Shandka Harvell multiple times during a domestic dispute. Warrants for Cooperwood’s arrest were issued days later.
Cooperwood is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, stalking and burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
His bond is set at $35,000.
