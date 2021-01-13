105 MATA employees test positive for COVID-19

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 13, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 7:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced 105 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Since December 1, there have been 68 new cases. Twelve of those cases were announced on Tuesday.

A majority of the employees who contracted the virus are bus operators. MATA said it provided PPE to all of these employees.

The company has disinfected and deep cleaned after every case.

Here’s a break down of cases among MATA employees --

