Mid-South lawmakers cast votes on impeachment of President Trump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This is the first time any president has been impeached twice. We’ve been watching the impeachment debate in the U.S. House of Representatives throughout the day for remarks and statements from Mid-South lawmakers.
Not only did every Democrat vote for impeachment but unlike President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, this time we saw Republicans vote for the impeachment.
As for Mid-South lawmakers, Memphis Congressman Cohen voted in favor of impeachment along with his fellow Democrat, Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson.
The other Mid-South lawmakers are all Republicans and they voted against the impeachment including West Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff, East Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford and North Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly.
A party-line split among Mid-South lawmakers.
But nationwide, several Republicans joined with Democrats to vote in favor of impeachment.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.