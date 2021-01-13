MLK Days of Service organizers make changes to keep volunteers safe amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During this 2021′s MLK Days of Service, some organizations are hosting events online. Others still plan to have in-person events.
“The perfect opportunity for people to get outside would be to get down to the cobblestones and help us clean up,” said Jamal Boddie, the Hyde Fellow and head of community engagement for the Memphis River Parks Partnership.
Memphis River Parks Partnership is once again participating in MLK Days of Service by cleaning up the Cobblestone Landing on MLK Day.
Organizers have made changes to keep volunteers safe during the pandemic.
“For all who sign up, we ask that they bring a mask. We’ll have some extra masks just in case,” said Boddie.
Volunteers are also being asked to remain socially distant while working.
Memphis Tilth is also hosting a service event outdoors at the St. James Garden and farmers market in the Chelsea area starting this Friday, January 15 through Monday, January 18.
Executive director Mia Madison said volunteers will be helping with tree trimming, spreading mulch and preparing the garden site for spring planting.
Masks and social distancing will also be enforced at the site.
“Parents bring out their children. We do understand that they will be possibly together, but those of whom they do not know, we request that they stay at least six feet apart from one another,” said Madison.
Both organizers say they are still open to more volunteers but there will be a cutoff after a few dozen have signed up to avoid large crowds.
They are also looking forward to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an advocate for environmental justice,” said Madison.
They hope to continue his legacy by serving the community.
“Do your part in helping to move the city and the country forward,” said Boddie.
