3rd straight Memphis Tigers basketball game postponed for COVID-19 issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday Memphis’ Thursday evening basketball game against SMU at FedExForum is postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case and ongoing contact tracing.
The game has yet to be rescheduled.
It’s Memphis’ third straight game to be postponed because of COVID-19 involving the opponent’s team. The Tigers have not played since Dec. 29 after postponements at Temple, UCF and now SMU.
Up next for Memphis is a Sunday afternoon game at Tulsa, scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. and airing live on ESPN+.
Memphis’ next home game is Thursday, Jan. 21 against Wichita State at 6 p.m.
