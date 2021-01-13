3rd straight Memphis Tigers basketball game postponed for COVID-19 issues

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 10:20 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday Memphis’ Thursday evening basketball game against SMU at FedExForum is postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case and ongoing contact tracing.

The game has yet to be rescheduled.

It’s Memphis’ third straight game to be postponed because of COVID-19 involving the opponent’s team. The Tigers have not played since Dec. 29 after postponements at Temple, UCF and now SMU.

Up next for Memphis is a Sunday afternoon game at Tulsa, scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. and airing live on ESPN+.

Memphis’ next home game is Thursday, Jan. 21 against Wichita State at 6 p.m.

