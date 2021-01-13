Registration open for Volunteer Memphis’ 5th Annual MLK Days of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis needs you for its 5th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service.
They’re inviting Mid-Southerners to sign up for in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities from Jan. 14 through Jan. 18.
They’ll host socially distanced outdoor cleanups and virtual webinars on financial literacy, leadership skills and other topics, including a diversity panel in partnership with WMC Action News 5.
“That panel is really to talk about diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. As we go through the conversation, we’ll talk about how we can better provide opportunities for those in our community who may fall into some of those marginalized communities and help them move forward in life,” explained Volunteer Memphis Executive Director Andrea Hill.
The presenting sponsors are FedEx, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Sedgwick, CIGNA, The Shelby County Commission and The Memphis City Council.
Last year, participants completed more than 5,000 service hours across 10 Mid-South counties.
To sign up to volunteer for MLK Days of Service or other opportunities, click HERE.
