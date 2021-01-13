Tennessee congressman delivers fiery speech during Trump impeachment debate

“There is no doubt every American was shocked by the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Building last Wednesday. As our country is experiencing this time of turmoil and uncertainty, we must work together to reconcile our differences and heal our nation. Impeaching President Trump during his last seven days in office would only further divide us as Americans. That is why I do not support the removal of President Trump through impeachment. Our country is in the middle of a global pandemic and the American people are struggling. We must focus our efforts on unifying our country and supporting a peaceful transition of power on January 20th.”