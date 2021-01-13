Tennessee congressman delivers fiery speech during Trump impeachment debate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, delivered a short but fiery speech Wednesday during the House debate over impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time.
With 30 seconds to speak, Cohen cited Trump’s first impeachment, last week’s Capitol riot and concerns about future violence.
“After President Trump was (first) impeached, Susan Collins said ‘he’s learned a pretty big lesson, he was impeached.’ Then he brought his ‘it will be wild’ riotous television show that he produced for one person. Individual one,” said Cohen, citing a December tweet from the president promising a “wild” rally Jan. 5.
The congressman expressed fears about more violence during next week’s inauguration Jan. 20.
“Intelligence reports indicate that the people he said he loves and are special are going to attack this city and attack this Capitol next week,” said Cohen. “He has not asked them not to do it. He has not told them to stand down. I most fear Jan. 20 because I think he will try to go out with a bang and take it away from Joe Biden.”
The FBI has issued warnings about armed protests next week in all 50 states and Washington D.C.
Cohen voted in support of impeachment while his Republican counterpart, Rep. David Kustoff, voted against. He tweeted this statement Wednesday afternoon:
“There is no doubt every American was shocked by the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Building last Wednesday. As our country is experiencing this time of turmoil and uncertainty, we must work together to reconcile our differences and heal our nation. Impeaching President Trump during his last seven days in office would only further divide us as Americans. That is why I do not support the removal of President Trump through impeachment. Our country is in the middle of a global pandemic and the American people are struggling. We must focus our efforts on unifying our country and supporting a peaceful transition of power on January 20th.”
