Tigers DB enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college football transfer portal has been busy, and it’s getting busier at the University of Memphis. The latest member to leave the team, senior defensive back T.J. Carter.
Carter was one of the top-rated players to sign with the U of M when he came to the Tigers out of Nashville, in 2017, earning Freshman All-American Honors. But, injuries curtailed his participation and production over the last two seasons.
Carter, who recently graduated, ends his Tiger career with 153 tackles, seven interceptions, and four fumble recoveries. Senior offensive lineman Obinna Eze announced his transfer to TCU on Monday.
