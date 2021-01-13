Tracking a cold front moving through tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Evening clouds then clearing late with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a west wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows again near 30.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.