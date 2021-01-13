Vols lose top running back to Tar Heels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee loses one of its top running backs as Ty Chandler announces he’s heading to North Carolina as a graduate transfer. Chandler ranks number five in Tennessee history in all-purpose with 3,291 yards.
He averaged almost five yards a carry for his career, with 13 rushing touchdowns, three receiving scores, and a kickoff return touchdown.
UNC Assistants Robert Gillespie and Tommy Thigpen teamed to recruit Chandler to Knoxville when they coached at Tennessee. 24/7 Sports reports they were instrumental in getting him to Chapel Hill.
