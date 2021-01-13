Warming up through tomorrow, but cooler this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We will have another beautiful day with full sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees higher today with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. A few clouds will move in this evening and low temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 51 degrees. Wind: SW 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35 degrees. Wind: SW 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will start off sunny in the morning, but clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. We are not forecasting any rain with this system because it lacks moisture. This cold front will bring temperatures back to the upper 40s on Friday.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Low temperatures will range from the lower to mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be back to the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front could drop temperatures for the end of the week.
