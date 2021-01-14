Memphis City Council member talks county’s approach to tackling coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson, who is a member of the Memphis Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force, is giving more insight on the county’s approach to tackling coronavirus and the vaccine rollout.
Currently, all the appointments to take the shots are filled for the month of January at the Pipkin Building at the Fairgrounds.
Robinson says she would like to see the shots available in her District 3: Whitehaven, Hickory Hill, Fox Meadows and Oakhaven.
“The health department has satellite offices throughout our community,” said Robinson. “There’s one right here in the Whitehaven area in Southland Mall. I don’t understand why we don’t have access in their own facility. I’m asking those questions.”
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter has said the department is looking into other locations to ensure equitable vaccine distribution.
Robinson encourages all of us to research the vaccine on the CDC and health department websites and then get the shots when your age group becomes eligible.
The councilwoman says she’ll be in line to get the shot at her first opportunity.
She says there may be hesitancy from many to get a vaccine, but misinformation is playing a large role in this.
“I believe that we need to spend more time educating our public,” she said. “My own son walked into the house from work just a day ago and said ‘mom you know they are giving people the COVID virus when they give them the vaccine’, and I told him that is absolutely incorrect. And when we have mixed messages or wrong messages or fake news out there we need to correct it.”
