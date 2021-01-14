More clouds & a stray shower possible today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 30s. Although we will start off with sunshine, clouds will gradually build this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. Although this front is lacking moisture, there could still be a stray shower this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s today and low temperatures will drop to the mid 30s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 51 degrees. Wind: SW 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35 degrees. Wind: SW 10 mph.
FRIDAY: It will feel much cooler on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Thankfully, we will have more sunshine on Friday and a clear sky on Friday night. Low temperatures will be around 32 degrees.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be back to the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Showers will move in late in the day on Tuesday and will stick around Wednesday.
