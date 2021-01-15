Biden’s plan of 100 million shots in first 100 days could make vaccines more easy to come by in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President-elect Joe Biden says he wants 100 million shots distributed in the first 100 days he’s in office.
It’s a bold goal for the soon-to-be president.
Biden announced details of a nearly $2 trillion relief package Thursday evening that could make getting a vaccine in the Mid-South easier.
“We’re monitoring supply and demand and trying to advocate to the state for an increased supply so we can get through these early phases much quicker,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department director.
Vaccine distribution in the state’s largest county is moving at a snail’s pace.
The goal is to vaccinate around 650,000 people twice by the end of the year, but with the state currently offering 8,900 doses a week, there simply isn’t enough to reach that goal.
On Thursday night, Biden announced his “American Rescue Plan,” which includes a $20 billion investment into a National Vaccine Plan.
Biden wants to launch community vaccination centers and mobile vaccination units for rural hard to reach places.
Haushalter says the county is prepared to open more permanent sites, including a site in Whitehaven, which is under contract negotiation.
Haushalter says they are also prepared to hire another 75 people dedicated solely to vaccinations.
“Supply is critical so we can’t open up too many sites if we don’t have sufficient supply of vaccines,” said Haushalter. “So we’re really waiting for the changes we expect to come after transition into the Biden administration.”
Biden’s transition team previously announced they would release nearly all available vaccines to ramp up the vaccination effort.
President Donald Trump’s initial strategy was to withhold half of the vaccines in order to have enough for the second round.
Biden also plans to invest $50 billion into expanding COVID-19 testing and reopening a majority of K through eighth grade schools in his first 100 days in office.
He also wants to give $1,400 stimulus checks in addition to the $600 already approved by Congress.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.