Clouds return with a few flurries tonight in spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with flurries or snow showers this evening, especially in northeast Arkansas and west Tennessee. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: It will remain mostly cloudy with some flurries or a passing snow shower, mainly in west Tennessee from Dyersburg to Brownsville to Bolivar and further east toward Jackson. Lows will be in the low 30s.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with off and on clouds both days. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Low temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be back to the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday or Wednesday, but it looks like the bulk of the rain will fall Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 50s and maybe even near 60 in spots late week.
