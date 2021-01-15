Memphis man arrested in connection with riots at US Capitol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested Friday for federal offenses allegedly committed at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Matthew Bledsoe, 36, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Bledsoe was arrested by agents with the FBI Memphis Field Office Friday morning. He was brought to the Federal District Courthouse where he had his initial appearance via video in Washington D.C.
Bledsoe was released with certain travel restrictions and conditions.
An FBI agent with the Joint Terrorism Task Force wrote in a federal document obtained by the WMC Action News 5 Investigators that the FBI received videos and photos posted to Bledsoe’s Instagram account, which showed him both outside and inside the U.S. Capitol.
Bledsoe faces up to a year-and-a-half in federal prison as well as a $200,000 fine.
