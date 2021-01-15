39 Mississippi school districts receive federal money to help low-income students

Congressman Bennie Thompson made the announcement Thursday

39 Mississippi school districts receive federal money to help low-income students
District officials with Dorchester District 2 say they are struggling with the number of substitute teachers available to work. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Maggie Wade | January 14, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 7:19 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-nine school districts in Mississippi received federal money to help low-income students raise achievement.

Congressman Bennie Thompson made the announcement Thursday about the Preliminary Title 1 Allocations. The funds are given to school districts with 40 percent low-income families.

In our area, the Jackson Public School District will get more than $16.5 million. Canton Schools, more than $2.2 million. Clinton over $725,000. Hinds County more than $1.5 million. And Vicksburg over $3.6 million.

See the other school districts listed below:

39 Mississippi school districts receive federal money to help low-income students
39 Mississippi school districts receive federal money to help low-income students (Source: Rep. Bennie Thompson)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.