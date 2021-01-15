MPD: Man shoots woman 13 times while inside her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he shot a woman 13 times while her children were nearby.
Police documents read Freddie Whitaker contacted his girlfriend and told her he was breaking up with her. He also said he was coming to her home to get his things.
She told Whitaker that he couldn’t come over, but he persisted and said he was coming anyway, according to MPD.
When he arrived at her home on Brower near Park Avenue, he began arguing with the victim while her 10-year-old and 6-year-old child sat nearby.
MPD said Whitaker pulled out a handgun and began firing shots at the victim, striking her 13 times in the thighs, abdomen, and lower left chest. He then ran from the scene.
Officers said the victim ran from her home with her children to a relative’s house. From there she was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
While officers were patrolling the area on Highland and Midland, they observed a silver Nissan Altima traveling at 65 mph in a 35 mph zone. When officers conducted the traffic stop, Whitaker jumped out of the driver’s seat and was taken into custody. His license had also been suspended since 2018 for failure to answer a summons.
When Whitaker was in custody, officers got information that he was recently involved in a shooting. Police also located a handgun in his car.
He was taken to a police station and read his Miranda Rights, but he chose not to speak.
Whitaker has been charged with three counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, one count of domestic assault, one count of possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, one court speeding, and one count of driving with a suspended license.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.