‘Stop it, stop the gun violence’: Family of 14-year-old shot and killed speaks up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two weeks into the new year, the city of Memphis has already had 17 homicides.
For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of one of those victims, 14-year-old Ka’Veon Monie.
“At the wrong place, at the wrong time,” Monie’s cousin, Jasmine Parker said.
14-year-old Ka’Veon Monie was shot and killed Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. on Elk Point Drive.
His cousin, Jasmine Parker said the family is grieving.
In 2020 the city of Memphis hit a record number for homicides at 332, with 38 of those victims being children.
Just two weeks into a new year that number is already in the double digits with 17 homicides, two of which are juvenile homicides.
“To raise your child and then to lose them unexpectedly and for it to be done in such a violent manner, you know it just broke my heart,” Parker said.
Memphis Police are calling the incident a drive-by shooting, however no arrests have been made.
Parker said the violence needs to stop and believes it’ll take the community’s help.
“I think it’s going to take the community to come together and finally just put an end to it. Stop it, stop the gun violence,” Parker said.
Monie was the second oldest of six. Parker said they’ve started a GoFundMe page to help Monie’s mother pay for funeral arrangements.
“We did not have life insurance for him, you know mom did not plan on losing her son before he became an adult,” Parker said.
