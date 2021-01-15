Suns postponement puts MLK Day Grizz game in jeopardy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Impending jeopardy for the upcoming Martin Luther King Day game Monday between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns.
The 19th annual celebration day game may not happen because the Suns are currently on the shelf due to COVID-19 concerns. The NBA announced the Phoenix game Saturday at home against the Pacers is postponed in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to be able to play. We’ll keep you posted.
