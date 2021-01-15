Sunshine this morning, but clouds & snow chances tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly and clear this morning, but the clouds will build back in this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible in areas north of I-40 in the afternoon. There could be snow tonight in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. It will not stick to the roads, but there could be a dusting or more on the grass. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s tonight. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph through this evening.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 46 degrees. Wind: W 15 to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32 degrees. Wind: W 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be back to the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Showers will move in late in the day on Tuesday and will stick around Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will vary from the lower 50s to the lower 60s.
