Sunshine this morning, but clouds & snow chances tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly and clear this morning, but the clouds will build back in this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible in areas north of I-40 in the afternoon. There could be snow tonight in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. It will not stick to the roads, but there could be a dusting or more on the grass. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s tonight. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph through this evening.