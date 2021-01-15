Tenn. Congressman Steve Cohen introduces $15 minimum wage bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee has introduced a bill that could increase the federal minimum wage to $15.
According to a news release, ‘The Living Wage Now Act’ was introduced Friday by Cohen.
The news release added that Cohen voted in 2019 for H.R. 582, the Raise the Wage Act, which would have raised the minimum wage to $15 gradually over seven years.
During Cohen’s first year in Congress in 2007, he voted for an increase in the minimum wage that became law. That law raised the minimum from $5.15 to $7.25 an hour. It was the first time the minimum wage had been raised after ten years, and it has not been raised since.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.