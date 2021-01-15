Tenn. Congressman Steve Cohen introduces $15 minimum wage bill

“In such a rich nation, it is immoral that the federal minimum wage puts a full-time worker in a family of two below the poverty line. It is well past time to raise the minimum to $15 – and not incrementally, but all at once. Families are struggling and some employees are rightly treating fair wages as a collective bargaining issue. I hope that, with a new Labor Secretary and a forward-thinking Biden Administration, this legislation will be seen as a practical solution to meeting the needs of American workers and their families.”

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09)