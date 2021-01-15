Tennessee governor signs Medicaid block grant waiver

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 5:59 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee has signed the block grant waiver resolution, and the model goes into effect immediately.

After passing both the House and Senate, Tennessee will become the first state to get Medicaid funding in a lump sum.

This means health care coverage for 1.4 million Tennesseans will change soon.

The Trump administration already approved the Medicaid block grant waiver amendment. President-elect Joe Biden has opposed block grant efforts.

