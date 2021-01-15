Tigers basketball game against SMU rescheduled

Tigers guard Lester Quinones said the team is making the best of its extended practice time, but it’s not the same as the actual game competition. “I think our last game was against UCF. And the way we finished that game, we were just waiting, and anxious to see the energy to start our next game on. And we just had three games postponed, and that hurts us all,” said Quinones. “And, I feel we’ve all been in the gym these past couple of weeks just waiting and waiting and it kinda hurts us all. But, I feel like it’s just going to give us more effort to go into the next game.”