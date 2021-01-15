Tigers basketball game against SMU rescheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve got a rescheduled date for the Memphis Tigers college basketball game against SMU that was supposed to be played Thursday night at FedExForum.
The game was postponed due to coronavirus on the Mustangs. The new date is set for January 26 at FedExForum. Time for tipoff, plus where you can watch it on TV will be announced later.
The U of M has had three-straight games postponed due to the COVID-19 on its opponents. That means it will be 20 days before they play their next scheduled games on Saturday at Tulsa.
Tigers guard Lester Quinones said the team is making the best of its extended practice time, but it’s not the same as the actual game competition. “I think our last game was against UCF. And the way we finished that game, we were just waiting, and anxious to see the energy to start our next game on. And we just had three games postponed, and that hurts us all,” said Quinones. “And, I feel we’ve all been in the gym these past couple of weeks just waiting and waiting and it kinda hurts us all. But, I feel like it’s just going to give us more effort to go into the next game.”
Again, that next game is scheduled at Tulsa on Saturday at 2:00 pm.
