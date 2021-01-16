Calvin Austin set to return to U of M next season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Add another offensive weapon on the list of Memphis Tiger Football players returning for another season.
This one will get you excited.
Can’t Catch Cal -- that’s right, Calvin Austin will come back to try and break more records for Tigers.
The former walk-on from Harding Academy turned WR1 finished the season with more than 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
An All-American track athlete, Austin turned into an AAC first-team all-conference player.
He also set a school record for most consecutive 100+ receiving yard games, passing another Memphian, Anthony Miller.
Austin said he thought about declaring for the NFL but couldn’t envision himself playing anywhere but in his hometown.
