A chilly weekend pattern taking shape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong low pressure system in the Midwest is driving clouds and cold air into the Mid-South tonight where it will remain through the weekend. Fortunately, clouds will break and we will enjoy some sunshine but it will be chilly.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few snow flurries, a west wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light west wind and lows near 30.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and lows near 30.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 50 and overnight lows remaining near 50. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs near 60, and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
