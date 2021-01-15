A chilly weekend pattern taking shape

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 50 and overnight lows remaining near 50. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs near 60, and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 50.