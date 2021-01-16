A chilly weekend!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a few flurries and sprinkles earlier, we are mainly dry and cold. The flow around an area of low pressure to our north will keep us with periods of clouds and will allow cold air to settle across area through the weekend. We may see more breaks in the clouds at times this afternoon but temperatures will remain below average all weekend.
TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Wind: West 10-15 mph. High: Mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Wind: West 5-10 mph. Low: Near 30.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy Wind: West 5-10 mph. High: Mid to upper 40s
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy Wind: West 5-10 mph Low: Low near 30s
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 50 and overnight lows remaining near 50. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs near 60, and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 50.
