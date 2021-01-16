Chilly with off and on clouds

THE WEEK AHEAD: High temperatures will be back to the lower 50s on Monday with a decent amount of sun. A few showers are possible Tuesday or Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. The bulk of the rain will fall Thursday evening into Thursday night and could linger early Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s Thursday but cool down again by next weekend behind that system. Saturday is looking dry and chilly as of now.