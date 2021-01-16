Grizzlies Friday game at Minnesota postponed due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four weeks into the NBA season and the Grizzlies are a part of the 13th game postponed due to COVID-19.
Friday’s game was not played. But it’s not on their end.
The Minnesota Timberwolves without the league-required eight players available for the game after contact tracing in their organization. Interesting since the Grizzlies just played the TWolves three nights ago how it may affect their contact tracing.
Something we saw with the Phoenix Suns after they played the Washington Wizards, who have been hit hard with COVID-19.
This also comes after the NBA cracked down on more protocols to try and limit teams exposure to the virus.
With stricter rules on staying home, wearing masks and not allowing interaction between teams pre and post-game.
Even more disappointing for the Griz, there was a chance Ja Morant would make his return after being out the last three weeks with a sprained ankle.
He was upgraded to questionable on the injury report.
Morant could make his return Saturday when the Grizzlies are scheduled to return home against the Sixers. Tip time is at 7 p.m.
