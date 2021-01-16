Grizzlies MLK Days of Service project feeds 1,200 families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a thousand families will have enough food for the next few weeks thanks to the Memphis Grizzlies and several local non-profits.
On Friday, the team hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. “Day of Service” project outside FedExForum.
Twelve-hundred families who pre-registered were able to take home a two-week supply of food.
And those with children were also able to pick up extra school supplies and backpacks.
”Today is important for us to give back no matter what,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, Memphis Grizzlies vice president of community engagement. “We know that we’re in a pandemic. We understand there are so many people in need. Food insecurities are high and we wanted to make sure no matter what we came out and serve our community.”
The Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis and “Feed the Children” also contributed items for the giveaway.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.