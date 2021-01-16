TDH: Over 73K active cases reported in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TDH reported 5,557 new cases and 79 more deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 676,039 and 8,311 since the start of the pandemic.
With more nearly 603,000 cases now inactive, there are currently 73,101 active cases. More than 2,800 people are hospitalized with complications.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 491 new coronavirus cases and nine COVID-19 deaths across the county on Friday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 76,500 coronavirus cases and 1,102 deaths have been reported across Shelby County. There are currently 6,661 active coronavirus cases, and 2,634 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days countywide.
The health department resumed administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the Pipkin Building. If you don’t already have an appointment you’ll have to wait because all appointments for January are filled.
In Shelby County, the safer-at-home order issued in Health Directive No. 16 remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 22. Click here for details on the directive.
Starting Dec. 29, officials can issue a $50 civil fine to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.
The weekly test positivity rate is 14%. Last week the rate was 17.3% - which was the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Thursday, Jan. 15, at 5:00 pm, hospital capacity was still limited with 92% of acute care beds and 94% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
About 70% of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44. At this time, 31,400 African-Americans have COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Around 50% of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County had a cardiac condition, and 90% of COVID-19 deaths were people above the age of 55.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across the Shelby County Division of Corrections.
