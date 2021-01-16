MFD investigating arson at Midtown home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire they say was intentionally set overnight Friday.
Emergency crews responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. on Ramona Street in north Midtown. MFD says heavy smoke was coming from the one-story home. Four adults and eight children received assistance from Red Cross. No one was injured.
The fire caused smoke, fire and water damage totaling up to $60,000. There was also no working smoke alarm in the home.
MFD investigators determined the fire was intentionally set outside a bedroom in the back of the house. The fire is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or call the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
