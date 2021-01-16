100,000 Mississippians vaccinated as more vaccines head to the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state health leaders say they are still not out of the woods, but they are noticing a modest decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks.
The decline is likely associated with the state coming out of the holiday surge.
Governor Tate Reeves also reported more good news on the vaccination front late Friday afternoon.
“I can tell you with complete confidence that at some point over the last three hours we’ve vaccinated or inoculated our 100,000th Mississippian,” said Reeves.
Reeves made a surprise appearance at the Mississippi State Medical Association’s weekly zoom meeting.
He said the state has increased its vaccination efforts to about 11,000 to 12,000 inoculations per day over the past three days.
Earlier this week the state’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline was down for hours, overwhelmed by callers trying to make appointments.
However, after announcing the state was out of the vaccine Wednesday, more good news came Friday.
Mississippians can make vaccination appointments here: https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/
“We are ramping up very rapidly as a state,” said Reeves.
Reeves says based on his understanding of the incoming president’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, more vaccines will be allotted to states that prove they can put vaccines in the most arms.
Of the more than 100,000 vaccinations in the state, about 92,000 are for the first dose.
During the public zoom meeting there were concerns expressed about not being able to set up appointments for their second dose.
State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said more second dose appointments will be coming online soon...
Moderna suggests receiving the second dose of their vaccine after 28 days. Pfizer is 21 days, but Dobbs says meeting the manufacturer’s timeline isn’t necessary.
“If you’re a day early you’re good. Couple days early? You’re good. If it’s a week later, you’re good. So there’s some give in there. CDC has no end date for a second dose,” said Dobbs.
Dobbs says based on projections the state will have enough vaccine for second doses.
The arrival of significantly more vaccine is expected in mid-February.
