MLGW distributes energy kits in honor of MLK Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Companies across the Mid-south are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through MLK Days of Service events.
On Friday, MLGW gave back to their customers.
The utility company handed out free energy kits through a mobile drive-thru event at Douglass Community Center.
J.T. Young, president and CEO of MLGW says this act of service is about helping customers become more energy efficient.
“We want to make sure that customers understand how important it is to do what they can to save energy,” said Young. “We want to do what we can to help relieve the energy burden with our customers, and this is just a small way that we can do that to help customers.”
According to MLGW, research from 2008 showed customers who received these kits saved more than $100 a year on their MLGW bills.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.