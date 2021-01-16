NBA looking to expand rosters beause of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Memphis Grizzlies deal with their first game being impacted by COVID-19, the Washington Wizards have struggled all week.
Washington has nine players under health and safety protocols and six players who have tested positive.
Their games have been canceled through Monday.
To help with numbers, the NBA is working toward expanding team rosters. Reports say the league would add an additional two-way roster spot.
That would expand rosters to 18 players this season. Teams need a minimum of eight players available to play a game.
Griz Star Ja Morant making it clear that’s what he wants. Taking to Twitter just after the Grizzlies game got postponed Friday night to say, “add roster spots. please & thank you.”
