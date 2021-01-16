Report Card: Tiger football excels on and off field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The numbers are in for the first full season of Memphis Tiger Football under Head Coach Ryan Silverfield, both on and off the field -- an 8-3 record.
A bowl victory and top marks in the classroom.
The Tigers have the 4th highest graduation success rate out of all bowl teams -- 90%. Up from 82% last year.
The Tigers behind only Northwestern, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
The U of M had 45 football players on the academic honor roll, 20 on the Dean’s List, and one with a perfect 4.0.
Plus, Quarterback Brady White wins the Academic Heisman, William V. Campbell Trophy while working on his PhD.
Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says it’s part of what he wants the Memphis football experience to be: graduate, play in bowl games and win championships.
