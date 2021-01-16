Scholarship to honor Sydney Sutherland at ASU-Newport

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 4:08 PM

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A new scholarship will help health profession students at ASU-Newport, officials said this week.

The Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship - worth $500 a semester - goes to health profession students who must have a 2.5 grade-point average and be enrolled in at least six credit hours.

ASU-Newport officials said on Facebook that the student must also be seeking a degree in health professions.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Jan. 22.

