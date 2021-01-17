Dry tomorrow followed by more clouds & rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our weather pattern will stay dry through Monday with temperatures trending slightly above our average of 50 degrees. The pattern will turn more unsettled by Tuesday as a series cold fronts track across the area through the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: West 10-15 mph Low: Low near 30
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to start with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: Low 50s
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy Wind: South 5-10 mph Low: Low near 30s
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs near 50, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures may dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We could see more clouds on Sunday along with highs near 50.
