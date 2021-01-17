Partly cloudy & temperatures near normal

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs near 50, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs near 60, and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s.