Partly cloudy & temperatures near normal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -More sunshine today and slightly warmer. Our pattern will stay dry through Monday but becoming more unsettled by Tuesday and through the end of the week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy Wind: West 10-15 mph. High: Near 50.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Wind: West 5-10 mph Low: Low near 30s
MONDAY: Partly cloudy Wind: West 10-15 mph. High: Low 50s
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs near 50, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, highs near 60, and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will trend cool again by the weekend. Saturday is looking dry and chilly and on Sunday we could see more clouds and a chance of showers.
