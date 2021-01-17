Mid-South man sheds light on opioid epidemic through autobiography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man is shedding light on the opioid epidemic rattling our country through his new book.
Stacy Dodd is the author of “Backpack to the Burbs,” his autobiography which details his journey from drug use at a young age, to his time being homeless, to his recovery.
Dodd is now a respected community leader dedicated to helping others overcome addiction and find hope.
”Recovery is possible and I want everyone to know that if I can recover then they can, and if God helped me, he will help them,” said Dodd. “And when you realize that all your pain, all your heartache and all your struggles are all designed to help other people then it changes the way you view everything in life.”
The opioid epidemic has been declared a national emergency, and an estimated 4.3 million people aged 12 or older are currently using prescription painkillers for nonmedical reasons.
