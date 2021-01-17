MLK Days of Service: PPE company donates 1,000 masks for drive-thru giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of MLK Days Of Service, several volunteers spent part of their Saturday handing out N-95 masks to those in need.
TLB Enterprises donated 1,000 reusable N-95 masks for the drive-thru giveaway.
The black-owned business specializes in PPE distribution.
Volunteers say it’s a way everyone can protect themselves from the virus.
”Nothing as important as what we’re doing now. This is saving lives. This is the only way we can fight a disease that is so insidious, you can’t see it, you can only protect yourself from it,” said Leon Griffin, Christ-centered International Community stronghold.
Each car received two masks.
Gloves, hand sanitizer and thermometers were also handed out at the giveaway
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.