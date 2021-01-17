More Tennessee arrests come from Capitol insurrection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Nashville man is the latest Tennessee arrest to come from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
FBI agents took Blake Reed into custody around 6 a.m. Sunday at his home in the Wedgewood-Houston community.
“I looked out the window and saw flashing lights and folks in assault-style military gear,” neighbor Brice McCloud told our Nashville NBC affiliate, WSMV. “The guy who lives there has always been super friendly to us.”
Investigators say Reed posted pictures from the riot on social media and tagged his location as the U.S. Capitol.
On Saturday, agents arrested a Georgia woman in Nashville for conspiring to violate federal statutes. Lisa Eisenhart’s son, Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Nashville, was arrested last weekend.
Munchel has recently been referred to as “Zip Tie Guy.” According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he was photographed inside the Capitol carrying plastic restraints and a holster on his right hip. Hotel surveillance video and social media posts linked him and his mother to the riot.
Munchel is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Also Saturday, a Sumner County man was arrested in Gallatin. FBI investigators identified Jack Jesse Griffith, known online as Juan Bibiano, from video posted to social media by a Memphis man, Matthew Bledsoe, who was arrested Friday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Griffith is charged with knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do and knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.
