SCLC cancels annual MLK celebration due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference has decided to cancel its annual MLK celebration due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Each year in January, SCLC celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honoring his fight for civil rights.
The SCLC released a statement on their celebration cancellation. It reads in part:
“Although we will not be physically attending the rallies and events, we continue to fight for the civil rights and the social injustices that are ever more prevalent today. We stand in solidarity with the same hopes, dreams and faith that the great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. championed for during his lifetime. His sacrifice and commitment to protect the rights of All Americans still live on.”
